Preethi's brother terms post-mortem inaccurate

WARANGAL: Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Anaesthesia Post Graduate (PG) Second Year Student Dr Md Saif who is the accused in the case of abetment of his junior Dharawath Preethi to suicide, was sent back to jail after the four-day police custody ended on Monday.

Though the Mattewada police pleaded with the court to extend police custody for two more days, their request was denied. Earlier in the day, sources said that the police received the toxicology report but the officials did not confirm it.

Meanwhile, Preethi’s brother Prudhvi released a video in which he showed a toxicology report which indicated that the result was negative, implying that the cause of death was not the effect of any poison.

The video went viral on social media platforms as he alleged that the report was inaccurate. He argued that her blood was sent for toxicology examination after she was shifted to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, and after the transfusion of three or four units of blood into her body.

Had the test been done at MGM Hospital itself before the blood was infused, the result could have been accurate, he argued. He suspected that the report of the post-mortem examination would also not be accurate because of the same reason. According to the Mattewada police, the toxicology report need not be considered final and they would examine other evidence too including the autopsy report.

Father urges DGP for transparent probe

Expressing doubts over the reasons for the death of his daughter, Preethi’s father on Monday submitted a memorandum to DGP Anjani Kumar, urging him to ensure fair and transparent investigation into the case.

