Rakesh convicted in NRI Jayaram’s murder case; 3 policemen acquitted

HYDERABAD: Kavakutla Rakesh Reddy, the prime accused in the sensational murder of NRI Chigurupati Jayaram in 2019, was found guilty by a local court here on Monday. Rakesh Reddy was found guilty under Sections 347, 302 and 201 of IPC and 235 (1) of CrPC.

Eleven others, including three police officers, against whom a charge sheet was filed in the case, were acquitted by the court. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge K Kusha, pronouncing the verdict in the case, said that the quantum of punishment would be announced on Thursday.

Names of three police officers, Surakanti Malla Reddy, Mailaraset Rambabu and S Srinivasulu, who were working as ACP of Ibrahimpatnam, and circle inspectors of Nallakunta and Raidurg respectively then, figured in the cases. However, the police officers along with eight other accused in the case were acquitted of the charges.

Rakesh Reddy honey-trapped the NRI by sending text messages to his mobile phone in the name of a woman. When the NRI reached a house in Banjara Hills to meet the supposed woman, he was confined there by Rakesh Reddy, who had given loans to the victim. The accused tortured the businessman for nearly 24 hours, demanding repayment of loans. Rakesh who received Rs 6 lakh from Jayaram during the confinement, forced the latter to sign on blank papers. Angry over not getting full payment of the loan, Rakesh murdered the NRI. Rakesh Reddy has been in jail since his arrest in 2019.

He moved the trial court, high court and even the Supreme Court for bail but could not secure it. Three prosecutors, Joint Director of Prosecutions Sambashiva Reddy, Grade-I Public Prosecutor K. Durgaji and Special Public Prosecutor Rajeev Reddy conducted the prosecution.

