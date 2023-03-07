SCB holds meeting to discuss Cantt elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board held a board meeting on Monday with police authorities and the SCB Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams in the presence of the Board’s President, Brigadier K Somashankar, Chief Executive Officer Madhukar Naik D, and DCP North Zone, Chandana Deepti. The meeting was held in connection with the upcoming Cantonment Board elections, which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

During the meeting, the officials were briefed on the Model Code of Conduct and were given directions regarding the deputation of police authorities. The officials also issued a list of polling stations for the eight wards where the elections will be held. The elections will be conducted in a total of 83 locations, with 10 buildings in Ward-1, 5 in Ward-2, 8 in Ward-3, 7 in Ward-4, 17 in Ward-5, 16 in Ward-6, 7 in Ward-7, and 11 in Ward-8.

NGO moves HC seeking cancellation of poll notification

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Vikas Manch, an SCB NGO, has filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court to immediately cancel the election notification and take steps to merge the cantonment civil areas into GHMC.

The NGO had earlier issued a legal notice to the Defence Secretary and the Cantonment CEO Board. According to the members of the Cantonment Vikas Manch, if the cantonment civil areas are merged with GHMC, it will help improve the self-esteem of nearly four and a half lakh people residing in the cantonment area. They also believe that the cantonment area will be developed on par with Hyderabad in terms of infrastructure and facilities.

