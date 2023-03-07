Home States Telangana

Suhas meets Nalgonda SP, seeks arrest of Venkat Reddy  

In his complaint, Suhas sought strict action against Venkat Reddy.

Published: 07th March 2023

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/HYDERABAD: A day after an audio clip of a phone call, purportedly made by senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, threatening to kill TPCC vice-president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar and his son Dr Suhas went viral on social media, the Congress leaders filed a complaint with the Nalgonda Superintendent of Police on Monday.

Suhas, accompanied by former ZPTC member Thandu Saidulu Goud, Congress SC Cell district president Adimalla Shankar and BC Welfare Association district president Duduku Lakshmi Narayana, met Nalgonda Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao and lodged a complaint.

In his complaint, Suhas sought strict action against Venkat Reddy. Later speaking to the media, Suhas said: “We had lodged a complaint at One Town Police Station on Sunday. As no FIR was registered by One Town police, we have approached the SP.”  The Congress leaders demanded that Venkat Reddy be arrested immediately and protection provided to Cheruku Sudhakar’s family.

Sudhakar complains to disciplinary committee
Sudhakar, on the other hand, lodged a formal complaint with the TPCC disciplinary committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. He was accompanied by Bellaiah Naik, Eravarthi Anil, Samala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Punna Kailash Netha, Addanki Dayakar, and other leaders. 

Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy claimed that he didn’t mean to kill Sudhakar. Claiming that his phone conversation tape was doctored, he said that Sudhakar has been making statements against him ever since the latter joined the party.

