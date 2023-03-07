Home States Telangana

Telangana HC directs govt, cops to increase Revanth’s security

Court also asks police to provide security at night camps during TPCC chief’s yatra

Published: 07th March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday directed to the State government and Telangana police to enhance the security provided to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy during his ongoing Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra as well as at the night camps where he would be staying.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Revanth, seeking more protection while highlighting incidents of violence against him during the yatra in Bhupalpally.

The Government Pleader (Home) informed the court that the government has been providing security with 69 policemen during Revanth’s padayatra. The Additional DGP (Intelligence) sent a fax message to all concerned unit officers, where Revanth Reddy’s yatra passes through, instructing them to provide security for the Congress leader Reddy and submitted a list of police officers, he said.

Revanth’s attorney Tera Rajanikath Reddy informed the court that the Additional DGP (Intelligence) wrote to unit officers on February 15, but on February 28, the petitioner was assaulted by some people. 

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Vijaysen Reddy instructed the State police officials and the government to step up police security for Revanth Reddy during his padhayatra as well as at the night camps.  

