Telangana HC stays orders of single judge on Ramky projects

The HMDA granted the lands to Ramky Group for development in 2008 under the administration of unified Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court Division on Monday stayed the orders issued by a single judge, allowing the Sub-Registrar of Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district to entertain and register the sale deed documents executed and presented by M/s Ramky Integrated Township and its other firms in respect of all the villas, residential apartments and built up area which are part of projects -- Gardenia Grove Villas, Greenview Apartments, the Huddle and Golden Circle in Discovery City at Srinagar Village in Maheshwaram mandal.

The HMDA granted the lands to Ramky Group for development in 2008 under the administration of unified Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Ramky Group of Companies, Ramky Integrated Township Limited, Ramky Infrastructure Limited and Ramky Estates and Farms Limited were required to pay Rs 100 crore to HMDA under a development agreement signed on January 28, 2008.

In the subject lands handed to the Ramky Group, the government’s land was transferred to HMDA. When The HMDA challenged the single judge orders, senior counsel A Sudarshan Reddy, who appeared for HMDA, informed the court that the order of the single judge was stayed by this court. Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, who appeared for Ramky Group, stated that initially an interim stay was granted for three weeks but no extension was granted thereafter.

During the arguments, it was revealed that the Ramky Group paid the HMDA only Rs 25 crore out of Rs 100 crore consideration fee. The Municipal Administration department also submitted to the court that the layout fees was not paid by the developers and that they were trying to sell the properties without obtaining the requisite documents. 

