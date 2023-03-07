Torture by management drove Sathwik to suicide: Narsingi Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing the suicide of N Sathwik, Narsingi police filed a remand report with Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Upparpally on Monday stating that the first-year Intermediate student took the extreme step owing to the harassment by the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi.

The report also said the four arrested persons — principal Krishna Reddy, vice-principal Acharya, junior lecturer Sobhan and campus in-charge Naresh — would often harass and even subject him to physical torture.

Even on the day of his demise, Sathwik was reportedly thrashed by Acharya and Krishna. They also allegedly used objectionable language to humiliate the 16-year-old and his family members.

His parents had visited him earlier that day and upon learning that he was being harassed, they spoke to the principal and asked him to refrain from using force and bad language to reprimand Sathwik.

Suicide note points to mgmt’s culpability: Cop

Sixteen-year-old Nagula Sathwik, who is from Shadnagar, killed himself on February 28 by hanging from the ceiling of a classroom late at night. Doctors at a nearby hospital declared him brought dead.

This incident triggered protests against the college management as the victim’s parents, Raja Prasad and Alivelu, along with his friends alleged that Sathwik was under tremendous pressure and was subjected to harassment by the college management.

A case was registered a day after, and the principal and the remaining three were arrested on March 1 and 2, respectively. A police official pointed out this was the first case that the college management officials have been taken into custody in a suicide case prompted by harassment. Another police official said the series of harassment and torture pushed Sathwik to kill himself but the suicide note provided the cops with the necessary evidence to charge the accused.

It is clearly mentioned in the note that he killed himself owing to the torture by the principal, vice-principal, junior lecturer and the campus in-charge, the cop added. A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

HYDERABAD: Probing the suicide of N Sathwik, Narsingi police filed a remand report with Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Upparpally on Monday stating that the first-year Intermediate student took the extreme step owing to the harassment by the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi. The report also said the four arrested persons — principal Krishna Reddy, vice-principal Acharya, junior lecturer Sobhan and campus in-charge Naresh — would often harass and even subject him to physical torture. Even on the day of his demise, Sathwik was reportedly thrashed by Acharya and Krishna. They also allegedly used objectionable language to humiliate the 16-year-old and his family members. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His parents had visited him earlier that day and upon learning that he was being harassed, they spoke to the principal and asked him to refrain from using force and bad language to reprimand Sathwik. Suicide note points to mgmt’s culpability: Cop Sixteen-year-old Nagula Sathwik, who is from Shadnagar, killed himself on February 28 by hanging from the ceiling of a classroom late at night. Doctors at a nearby hospital declared him brought dead. This incident triggered protests against the college management as the victim’s parents, Raja Prasad and Alivelu, along with his friends alleged that Sathwik was under tremendous pressure and was subjected to harassment by the college management. A case was registered a day after, and the principal and the remaining three were arrested on March 1 and 2, respectively. A police official pointed out this was the first case that the college management officials have been taken into custody in a suicide case prompted by harassment. Another police official said the series of harassment and torture pushed Sathwik to kill himself but the suicide note provided the cops with the necessary evidence to charge the accused. It is clearly mentioned in the note that he killed himself owing to the torture by the principal, vice-principal, junior lecturer and the campus in-charge, the cop added. A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.