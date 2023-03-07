Home States Telangana

Wages paid to TS Asha workers are highest in the country: KTR

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a digital classroom and a solar plant at in the Government School, Jillella.

Published: 07th March 2023 07:10 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with Asha workers in Sircilla on Monday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that the government is committed to protecting the interests of Asha workers, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Telangana is the only State that is paying the highest wages to Asha workers in the country.  

After inaugurating a newly constructed rural hospital in Tangallapalli mandal of Sircilla constituency, the minister said: “Salaries being paid to Asha workers in Telangana are higher than wages being paid to their counterpart in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own State of Gujarat.”

Speaking about the medical services being provided in the State, he said: “The State government has been initiating innovative schemes and programmes to provide better medical services to the people. Palle Dawakhana, Basti Dawakhana, health profile, free diagnostic services, KCR Kits and other programmes are being implemented successfully in the State.”

Muslim Shaadikhana opened in Sircilla 
In Sircilla, the minister inaugurated the Muslim Shaadikhana building at a cost of 1.10 crore.  “Cutting across the religious and caste lines, the government has been helping the Telangana students to compete with the world. Every year,  the government has been spending around 6,000 crore on Gurukul education in the State. Telangana CM Overseas Scholarship scheme has helped thousands of students to pursue higher studies in foreign countries,” he said.

Referring to welfare schemes being implemented in the State, he said: “Telangana has become a role model of the entire country in implementing the welfare schemes for the poor. The opposition parties and their leaders should win people’s hearts by stating what they have done for the people, instead of making baseless allegations against the State government.”

