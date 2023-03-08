Bandi sees deeper conspiracy behind GHMC certificates scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing shock over the way around 31,000 people were issued birth and death certificates, which were cancelled by the GHMC on Monday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao resign from his post, taking responsibility for his government’s failure to stop such practices.

Expressing suspicion that there is AIMIM’s hand in issue of those certificates, Bandi Sanjay in his statement to the media on Tuesday, alleged that there is a deeper conspiracy by the State government to create disturbances in the Old City and then shift the blame onto BJP.

Alleging that terrorists were getting birth certificates and passports, and were taking shelter in the Old City to divide the country, Sanjay demanded a comprehensive investigation not only into the issue of birth and death certificates, but also voter IDs and ration cards.

Raja Singh for CBI inquiry

Meanwhile, MLA T Raja Singh demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered to find who was behind the scam.

In a video message, Raja Singh claimed that the Old City of Hyderabad would become a haven for terrorists in the near future, if immediate steps were not taken to prevent such illegal practices. He wanted to know as to how 27,328 birth certificates and 4.126 death certificates were issued to individuals without any clearance from the MRO.

“As per my understanding these certificates can’t be issued without the stamp or signature of the MRO. Unless bribe is given officials are not issuing certificates. Most of these certificates were issued to residents of Old City. We don’t even know if any of them were from Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he said.

He demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the case to find if there were any terrorists among those applicants.On Monday, the GHMC cancelled over 31,000 birth and death certificates which were found to have been issued without proper verification of documents.GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has already ordered a vigilance inquiry into the issue.

‘Terrorists getting birth certificates’

Alleging that terrorists were getting birth certificates and passports, and were taking shelter in the Old City to divide the country, Sanjay demanded a comprehensive investigation not only into the issue of birth and death certificates, but also voter IDs and ration cards

HYDERABAD: Expressing shock over the way around 31,000 people were issued birth and death certificates, which were cancelled by the GHMC on Monday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao resign from his post, taking responsibility for his government’s failure to stop such practices. Expressing suspicion that there is AIMIM’s hand in issue of those certificates, Bandi Sanjay in his statement to the media on Tuesday, alleged that there is a deeper conspiracy by the State government to create disturbances in the Old City and then shift the blame onto BJP. Alleging that terrorists were getting birth certificates and passports, and were taking shelter in the Old City to divide the country, Sanjay demanded a comprehensive investigation not only into the issue of birth and death certificates, but also voter IDs and ration cards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raja Singh for CBI inquiry Meanwhile, MLA T Raja Singh demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered to find who was behind the scam. In a video message, Raja Singh claimed that the Old City of Hyderabad would become a haven for terrorists in the near future, if immediate steps were not taken to prevent such illegal practices. He wanted to know as to how 27,328 birth certificates and 4.126 death certificates were issued to individuals without any clearance from the MRO. “As per my understanding these certificates can’t be issued without the stamp or signature of the MRO. Unless bribe is given officials are not issuing certificates. Most of these certificates were issued to residents of Old City. We don’t even know if any of them were from Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he said. He demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the case to find if there were any terrorists among those applicants.On Monday, the GHMC cancelled over 31,000 birth and death certificates which were found to have been issued without proper verification of documents.GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has already ordered a vigilance inquiry into the issue. ‘Terrorists getting birth certificates’ Alleging that terrorists were getting birth certificates and passports, and were taking shelter in the Old City to divide the country, Sanjay demanded a comprehensive investigation not only into the issue of birth and death certificates, but also voter IDs and ration cards