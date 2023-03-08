Called by cops in theft case, youth dies by suicide

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 26-year-old man, P Vamsi Krishna of Shyampet village in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district, reportedly died by suicide in the Geesugonda police station on Tuesday.

According to Geesugonda Circle Inspector S Raju, Krishna was summoned to the police station on Monday evening for questioning in connection with the theft of 6.5 tola gold ornaments in the house of his neighbour, Kumaraswamy, following a complaint from the latter.

The youth who collapsed in police station was rushed to the MGM Hospital where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that Krishna, who was staying with his grandmother Buchamma, after death of his father, consumed poison at his house before going to the police station. His mother Radha is a daily-wage worker at Warangal.

Kumaraswamy who found the gold ornaments missing in his almirah suspected the role of Krishna and lodged a complaint with the police. His son, Manoj, and Krishna were friends and exchanged messages on their mobile phones about the victim’s financial problems.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned Krishna. Soon after reaching the police station, he collapsed at the reception desk.

“We collected the CCTV footage at the police station for investigation into the death of Krishna. We have not registered a case as we have not received any complaint from his mother or grandmother,” said Raju.

