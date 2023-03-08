Home States Telangana

Called by cops in theft case, youth dies by suicide

26-yr-old consumed poison at his house before reaching PS, say Geesugonda police

Published: 08th March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 26-year-old man, P Vamsi Krishna of Shyampet village in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district, reportedly died by suicide in the Geesugonda police station on Tuesday.

According to Geesugonda Circle Inspector S Raju, Krishna was summoned to the police station on Monday evening for questioning in connection with the theft of 6.5 tola gold ornaments in the house of his neighbour, Kumaraswamy, following a complaint from the latter.  

The youth who collapsed in police station was rushed to the MGM Hospital where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that Krishna, who was staying with his grandmother Buchamma, after death of his father, consumed poison at his house before going to the police station. His mother Radha is a daily-wage worker at Warangal.

Kumaraswamy who found the gold ornaments missing in his almirah suspected the role of Krishna and lodged a complaint with the police. His son, Manoj, and Krishna were friends and exchanged messages on their mobile phones about the victim’s financial problems.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned Krishna. Soon after reaching the police station, he collapsed at the reception desk.

“We collected the CCTV footage at the police station for investigation into the death of Krishna. We have not registered a case as we have not  received any complaint from his mother or grandmother,” said Raju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
26-year-old man suicide theft
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp