Centre released Rs 1K crore for AIIMS Bibinagar: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his response to the State government’s allegation that the Centre has not given funds for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that more than Rs 1,000 crore funds have been released for various works, which he claimed, were being done through the State government’s contractor.

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said that the earthwork for construction of the new block has already been completed and that the designs were being prepared for the construction of new buildings, and that he will be giving a PowerPoint presentation on the layout — infrastructure, facilities and greenery and other aspects — of the construction of new blocks at AIIMS.

He also accused the State government of not submitting the layout documents even for the old building. Urging the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to block the Central schemes and developmental works from being implemented in the State, Kishan Reddy felt that the family members of the chief minister were attacking him for questioning the State government’s delay and negligence, whereas other States including West Bengal got medical colleges sanctioned.

“We couldn’t get medical colleges because of your negligence. We can’t do anything without the support of the State government,” he said, pointing out that neither the 25 acres for the establishment of a Science City, and a Cultural Centre in Hyderabad were not shown by the State government, nor were there any documents submitted.

Asserting that such projects were only being established for the future of Telangana and not for the governments, he cautioned the chief minister saying that it doesn’t matter if you are in power in the State or not, Telangana will continue to exist”.

On the issue of Delhi liquor scam, he made it clear that the Centre had no authority over the investigative agencies. “Those who are alleging that the Centre was using the agencies against the opposition parties, were criticising the Centre because their leaders were facing allegations,” he said.

