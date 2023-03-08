Centre should encourage performing States: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the rest of India has performed as well as Telangana which has registered per capita income growth from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 3.17 lakh and GSDP from over Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 13.27 lakh crore, India would have achieved a $5 trillion economy by 2022 itself, said IT & Industries, Minister KT Rama Rao.

While addressing industry leaders at CII Telangana State Annual Meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the minister said the Union government should look at the best-performing States and encourage them. India needs economic engines like Hyderabad to attract talent from across the country and world.

“Even though Telangana is a (high) performing State, there is zero support from Centre on Pharma City, Textiles Park and we have not received any manufacturing clusters for electronics. As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, we were promised industrial corridors and special for industrialisation for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but unfortunately they did not materialise,” he said.

Speaking about Pharma City, Rama Rao said it will attract more than $8 billion investments and will be the world’s largest single pharma cluster. “We are in the last leg of the court case hearing and it is reserved for the judgment and are hoping for a positive outcome,” he observed.

The Telangana Mobility Valley was launched in four different clusters around Hyderabad and what Genome Valley has done to the life sciences industry, Mobility Valley will do for the sustainable mobility industry and Hyderabad will become nucleus in India in this area, he said.

“In the last eight years, we have developed 55 industrial parks across 28,500 acres which is area-wise more than the 109 industrial parks developed in the last 40 years across 26,000 acres. Currently, 72 more industrial parks are under development with a target to develop 30,000 acres in the next five years,” he added.

On this occasion, Sabu M Jacob, KITEX Group Managing Director, mentioned about the support extended by the Telangana government for his firm and their company initially planned to invest Rs 1,000 crore but due to the proactive response from the State government has decided to invest Rs 3,000 crore. They are setting up plants at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and Sitarampur.

