Home States Telangana

Centre should encourage performing States: KTR

India could’ve achieved $5 tn economy if Centre emulated TS, says Min

Published: 08th March 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao speaks to IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the CII Telangana State Annual Meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister KT Rama Rao speaks to IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the CII Telangana State Annual Meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the rest of India has performed as well as Telangana which has registered per capita income growth from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 3.17 lakh and GSDP from over Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 13.27 lakh crore, India would have achieved a $5 trillion economy by 2022 itself, said IT & Industries, Minister KT Rama Rao.

While addressing industry leaders at CII Telangana State Annual Meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the minister said the Union government should look at the best-performing States and encourage them. India needs economic engines like Hyderabad to attract talent from across the country and world.

“Even though Telangana is a (high) performing State, there is zero support from Centre on Pharma City, Textiles Park and we have not received any manufacturing clusters for electronics. As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, we were promised industrial corridors and special for industrialisation for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but unfortunately they did not materialise,” he said.

Speaking about Pharma City, Rama Rao said it will attract more than $8 billion investments and will be the world’s largest single pharma cluster. “We are in the last leg of the court case hearing and it is reserved for the judgment and are hoping for a positive outcome,” he observed.

The Telangana Mobility Valley was launched in four different clusters around Hyderabad and what Genome Valley has done to the life sciences industry, Mobility Valley will do for the sustainable mobility industry and Hyderabad will become nucleus in India in this area, he said.

“In the last eight years, we have developed 55 industrial parks across 28,500 acres which is area-wise more than the 109 industrial parks developed in the last 40 years across 26,000 acres. Currently, 72 more industrial parks are under development with a target to develop 30,000 acres in the next five years,” he added.

On this occasion, Sabu M Jacob, KITEX Group Managing Director, mentioned about the support extended by the Telangana government for his firm and their company initially planned to invest Rs 1,000 crore but due to the proactive response from the State government has decided to invest Rs 3,000 crore. They are setting up plants at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and Sitarampur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp