Home States Telangana

India, Italy named new GPFI co-chairs

The meeting also witnessed the announcement of the selection of the new long-term co-chairs of the GPFI.

Published: 08th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman (C) addresses a press conference along with the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (R) and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance Ajay Seth (L) in Bengaluru on Saturday | PTI

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the G20 India Presidency concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The two-meeting was led by GPFI co-chair and G20 India Presidency and saw participation of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank from G20 and non-G20 countries and International Organisations, including GPFI Implementing Partners and Affiliated Partners.

The meeting also witnessed the announcement of the selection of the new long-term co-chairs of the GPFI. India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI co-chairs with support from the whole membership. The new co-chairs have been selected for a duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024.
To enhance the understanding of the participants on the role of digital financial ecosystem based on DPI to accelerate financial inclusion progress, experts shared the Indian experience in transforming the financial inclusion landscape by leveraging DPIs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GPFI G20
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp