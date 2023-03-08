India, Italy named new GPFI co-chairs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the G20 India Presidency concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The two-meeting was led by GPFI co-chair and G20 India Presidency and saw participation of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank from G20 and non-G20 countries and International Organisations, including GPFI Implementing Partners and Affiliated Partners.

The meeting also witnessed the announcement of the selection of the new long-term co-chairs of the GPFI. India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI co-chairs with support from the whole membership. The new co-chairs have been selected for a duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024.

To enhance the understanding of the participants on the role of digital financial ecosystem based on DPI to accelerate financial inclusion progress, experts shared the Indian experience in transforming the financial inclusion landscape by leveraging DPIs.

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the G20 India Presidency concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The two-meeting was led by GPFI co-chair and G20 India Presidency and saw participation of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank from G20 and non-G20 countries and International Organisations, including GPFI Implementing Partners and Affiliated Partners. The meeting also witnessed the announcement of the selection of the new long-term co-chairs of the GPFI. India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI co-chairs with support from the whole membership. The new co-chairs have been selected for a duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024. To enhance the understanding of the participants on the role of digital financial ecosystem based on DPI to accelerate financial inclusion progress, experts shared the Indian experience in transforming the financial inclusion landscape by leveraging DPIs.