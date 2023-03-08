Kavitha exhorts women to fight for 33% reservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha called upon the women to launch a fight to achieve 33 per cent reservations for women in legislative bodies. Addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations at Malla Reddy University here on Tuesday, Kavitha said: “In the past, women participated in the freedom struggle. The next generation of women participated in the separate Telangana movement. Now, the present generation of women should fight for 33 per cent reservations.”

Though the country is celebrating Women’s Day, women were not getting wages on par with men and gender inequalities continue to plague the society, she lamented.“Women employees should demand the management to give them same salaries as men,” she said.“Women should not think of getting a job in a multi-national company. They should dream to start a multi-national company on their own,” she added.

She also called upon women to ignore those men who will make negative comments against them. The accounts of men who harass women on social media should be removed, Kavitha added. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others participated in the programme.

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha called upon the women to launch a fight to achieve 33 per cent reservations for women in legislative bodies. Addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations at Malla Reddy University here on Tuesday, Kavitha said: “In the past, women participated in the freedom struggle. The next generation of women participated in the separate Telangana movement. Now, the present generation of women should fight for 33 per cent reservations.” Though the country is celebrating Women’s Day, women were not getting wages on par with men and gender inequalities continue to plague the society, she lamented.“Women employees should demand the management to give them same salaries as men,” she said.“Women should not think of getting a job in a multi-national company. They should dream to start a multi-national company on their own,” she added. She also called upon women to ignore those men who will make negative comments against them. The accounts of men who harass women on social media should be removed, Kavitha added. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others participated in the programme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });