Telangana govt to launch Aarogya Mahila in 100 PHCs today

The programme will be extended to 1,200 PHCs, UHCs, Basthi Dawakhans and urban community health centres.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aimed at improving the health of women, the State government is set to launch the Aarogya Mahila initiative in 100 primary health centres (PHCs) on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The programme will be launched in two PHCs each in Adilabad, Jangaon, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, three PHCs each in Kamareddy, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts, four PHCs each in Mancherial, Warangal, Sangareddy and Rajanna Sircilla districts, five PHCs each in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, Jagtial, Nizamabad and Mahabubabad districts, six PHCs each in Khammam, Medak and Nalgonda districts and 13 PHCs in Siddipet district.

As many as 57 types of services — including diagnostics and screening, consultations on malnutrition, family planning, and urinary as well as menstruation issues — will be provided. The programme will be extended to 1,200 PHCs, UHCs, Basthi Dawakhans and urban community health centres.

Aarogya Mahila initiative primary health centres International Women’s Day Telangana govt
