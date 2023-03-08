Home States Telangana

Telangana State Eligibility Test postponed to March 17 announces Osmania University

The candidates appearing for exams of these subjects can download their hall ticket from March 10.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University on Tuesday announced that the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) was rescheduled due to MLC (Teacher) constituency elections. Only the papers which were scheduled for March 13 will now be held on March 17. There will be no change in the tests scheduled for March 14 and 15.

On March 13, examinations for Chemical Sciences, Computer Science and Applications, Environmental Sciences, Geography, Hindi, Linguistics, Sanskrit, Economics, Education and English were scheduled. The candidates appearing for exams of these subjects can download their hall ticket from March 10. A computer-based test will be conducted for eligibility as assistant professor or lecturer.

