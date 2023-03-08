US consular services moving to Nanakramguda on March 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad will be moving to its new facility located at Financial District, Nanakramguda, on March 20. The state-of-the-art $340 million consulate building represents a significant investment by the United States in the growing US-India strategic partnership.

To facilitate the move, the consulate will cease operations at the Paigah Palace facility at 12 pm on March 15. From that time until 8.30 am on March 20, the consulate will be closed to the public. However, US citizens who require emergency consular services can call 91 040 4033 8300 until March 20. After this, they can reach out to (91) 040 6932 8000. Non-emergency consular questions can also be sent to HydACS@state.gov.

Visa applicants who have scheduled their interviews until March 15 should go to Paigah Palace. After March 23, visa interviews will take place at the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda. However, all other visa services, including biometric appointments, “dropbox” appointments, and passport pickup, will continue to take place at the Visa Application Centre in Madhapur.

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad will be moving to its new facility located at Financial District, Nanakramguda, on March 20. The state-of-the-art $340 million consulate building represents a significant investment by the United States in the growing US-India strategic partnership. To facilitate the move, the consulate will cease operations at the Paigah Palace facility at 12 pm on March 15. From that time until 8.30 am on March 20, the consulate will be closed to the public. However, US citizens who require emergency consular services can call 91 040 4033 8300 until March 20. After this, they can reach out to (91) 040 6932 8000. Non-emergency consular questions can also be sent to HydACS@state.gov. Visa applicants who have scheduled their interviews until March 15 should go to Paigah Palace. After March 23, visa interviews will take place at the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda. However, all other visa services, including biometric appointments, “dropbox” appointments, and passport pickup, will continue to take place at the Visa Application Centre in Madhapur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });