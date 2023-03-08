Home States Telangana

US consular services moving to Nanakramguda on March 20

The state-of-the-art $340 million consulate building represents a significant investment by the United States in the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Published: 08th March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the investors roundtable meeting hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

Image used for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad will be moving to its new facility located at Financial District, Nanakramguda, on March 20. The state-of-the-art $340 million consulate building represents a significant investment by the United States in the growing US-India strategic partnership.

To facilitate the move, the consulate will cease operations at the Paigah Palace facility at 12 pm on March 15. From that time until 8.30 am on March 20, the consulate will be closed to the public. However, US citizens who require emergency consular services can call 91 040 4033 8300 until March 20. After this, they can reach out to (91) 040 6932 8000. Non-emergency consular questions can also be sent to HydACS@state.gov.

Visa applicants who have scheduled their interviews until March 15 should go to Paigah Palace. After March 23, visa interviews will take place at the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda. However, all other visa services, including biometric appointments, “dropbox” appointments, and passport pickup, will continue to take place at the Visa Application Centre in Madhapur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Consulate General Hyderabad US-India strategic partnership
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp