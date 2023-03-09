Home States Telangana

Aarogya Mahila to provide 57 health services

Minister Gangula Kamalkar thanked the CM for taking up a programme for the wellbeing of women.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar during the launch of Aarogya Mahila programme at an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Karimnagar on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar launched the Aarogya Mahila programme at an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Under this programme, around 57 types of healthcare and medical services, including diagnostics and screening, consultations on malnutrition, family planning, urinary and menstruation issues, will be provided free of cost to women at 100 government hospitals across the State.

‘CM’s gift to women’

Hailing the initiative as a gift from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for Telangana women, Harish said the programme was conceived after realising that a number of women were unable to obtain healthcare services due to financial issues. “If women in the house are healthy, the entire family will be happy,” he remarked.

“Under the Aarogya Mahila initiative, women can get checked for a variety of ailments and issues by women doctors and staff,” he said.“Every Tuesday between 9 am and 4 pm, special tests will be carried out and medicines will be administered to women for free,” he said, adding that a special unit is being set up in the Karimnagar Government Hospital for surgeries and other advanced medical examinations. Minister Gangula Kamalkar thanked the CM for taking up a programme for the wellbeing of women.

