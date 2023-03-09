Home States Telangana

Be wary, it’s all a game being played by BRS & BJP, warn Telangana Congress leaders

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that BJP and BRS were trying to divert the attention from the issues faced by the people through the episode.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Security enhanced at the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad on Wednesday following the ED notices | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the ED summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha and reports that she could be possibly arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday cautioned the people of Telangana to be wary of the political game being played by the BJP and TRS by using her arrest for their own political gains.

Noting that the investigative agencies could arrest her as per the law, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress has been reiterating that the people have been viewing this issue only from a political angle.

“Both the BJP and BRS want to gain through this episode. For the past couple of years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to improve the position of BJP in the State, to portray it as an alternative to BRS, so that the Congress could be held at bay. We have been saying that BRS and BJP have been sailing together for the past nine years. With Kavitha’s arrest, they’ll try to prove that they are against each other,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar felt that it was a well-drawn strategy of the chief minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to split the anti-BRS vote in favour of the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, just to prevent Congress from coming to power. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that BJP and BRS were trying to divert attention from the issues faced by the people through the episode.

He criticised Kavitha for allegedly choosing liquor to make money, despite having many avenues as a woman to do business. Mahesh Kumar also felt that what Kavitha has allegedly done was not only insulting to the women of Telangana, but to women everywhere.

