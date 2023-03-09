Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam on high alert as Maoists ‘target’ politicos

Meanwhile, CPI and Congress leaders condemned the allegations made by the Maoist party.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded in the Bhadrachalam agency area after the CPI (Maoist) released a letter, in which the banned outfit accused the CPI and Congress leaders of encroaching lands.

CPI (Maoist) secretary for Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Alluri Sitharamaraju district Azad, wrote a letter alleging that CPI leader Ravulapalli Ramprasad, Bogala Srinivas Reddy of Congress, TDP’s leader Kodali Srinivas and Bhadrachalam Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Srinivas encroached 4.15 acres of government land in survey No 111/5 at ITDA Bhadrachalam.

He also alleged Ravulapalli Ramprasad also encroached a total of six acres of private land, of which three acres belonged to Vasireddy Duragaiah of Bhadrachalam and the rest was owned by Christian organisations. Azad said that Ramprasad registered the encroached land as a patta with the help of government officials and local Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah.

He called upon the locals to revolt against encroachers and take back the illegally occupied lands. He even made an appeal to the tribals to take up arms and assured that the Maoist party would support them in their struggle. Leaders mentioned in the letter have gone underground on the advice of police.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhadrachalam Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G said that his team is investigating the matter and will reveal the details soon. “Maoists have no right to threaten anybody and issues must be sorted out as per law. Additional police forces have been deployed along the border areas,” he added.
Meanwhile, CPI and Congress leaders condemned the allegations made by the Maoist party. They said that their leaders never encroached upon other’s lands and always struggled for the rights of the poor.

