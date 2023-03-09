Conspiracy, vengeance, cry BRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one voice, BRS leaders and Ministers on Wednesday cried foul and described the ED notices to party MLC K Kavitha as a ‘conspiracy’ and ‘vengeful act’ by the BJP-led Union government. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that sending notices to Kavitha was the “height of wicked” politics of the BJP-led Union government. He said that the ED notices were politically motivated and intended to trouble the BRS government in the State and also the AAP government in Delhi. Jagadish Reddy said that BRS would fight till the Modi government was defeated in the next elections. He said that the ED served notices to Kavitha based on the allegations levelled by a BJP MP.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the ED served notices to Kavitha as the Centre could not face Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been questioning the corruption in the Narendra Modi government.

“The ED notices were nothing but harassing a woman,” he said, adding that it was a conspiracy to damage the morale of KCR by giving notices to Kavitha. Prasanth Reddy alleged that ED and CBI were like “sisters” of the BJP. “But, there was no action against Adani and others,” he lamented, adding that the BJP was vengeful towards BRS. Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said BJP was scared of Kavitha, who is fighting for women’s reservations. “It was very unfortunate that the Centre was vindictive towards a woman on International Women’s Day,” Satyavathi Rathod said.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy wondered why the CBI, ED or IT were not investigating the allegations against Adani and others. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Central investigation agencies were like puppets in the hands of the Modi government. “The Union government was misusing the agencies to terrorise the Opposition parties,” he alleged.

As Kavitha decided to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10 for women’s reservations, the ED served notices to her,” Indrakaran Reddy alleged. He alleged that the BJP was unable to face KCR and hence was targeting Kavitha.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that even during the Emergency, such a political situation had not prevailed in the country. “It was shameful on the part of the Centre to use its agencies to harass the Opposition parties,” the Mayor said and called upon the people to give a fitting reply to the Centre’s ‘drama’.“Kavitha was targeted as she was actively expanding the BRS across the country,” the Mayor said.

