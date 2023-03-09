How can ED action on Kavitha be an attack on Telangana women, asks Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that BRS MLC K Kavitha’s “wicket” has fallen in the infamous Delhi liquor policy case, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday predicted that all other players in the BRS will be “clean bowled” in the coming days.

Addressing the gathering at the Women’s Day and Holi celebrations held at the BJP party office on Wednesday, Sanjay wondered why Kavitha was portraying her possible arrest as an attack on Telangana women.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

participates in Holi and Women’s Day

celebrations at party state office in

Hyderabad on Wednesday

“KCR’s daughter who got involved in the illegal liquor scam is claiming to have never bowed her head before anybody. But in reality, she has made all the Telangana women bow their heads in shame through her actions,” he alleged.

“What have the women of Telangana got to do with Kavitha’s illegal businesses? Did she do it for the benefit of the people? Is she waiving crop loans, paying salaries with that ill-gotten wealth,” Sanjay asked.

He wondered why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao were not uttering a word about whether Kavitha was involved in the scam or not, but were quick to react to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the same case last week.

Making it clear that BJP had nothing to do with the ED serving summons to Kavitha, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the ED has issued notices to her only to investigate regarding her ill-gotten wealth.

He was addressing a meeting with teachers in Mahabubnagar town to garner support for BJP-backed candidate AVN Reddy for the upcoming election to the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency.

“Did BJP ask her to do liquor business in Delhi? Did Modi tell her to destroy her cell phones worth lakhs? CBI files a case every single day. What has BJP got to do with it? If CBI acts against you, how can you attribute it to the entire Telangana society,” he asked.

Clarifying that BJP was not going to obstruct Kavitha’s dharna on the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Jantar Mantar on March 10, he said that BJP wasn’t obstructive like BRS.“We don’t need to take lessons on the Women’s Reservation Bill from the BRS government, which didn’t have a single woman in its cabinet for five years,” Kishan said.

