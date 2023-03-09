Home States Telangana

KCR calls BRS party meeting on Friday

Sources said that implementation of the State government’s schemes, party affairs and other issues will be discu-ssed as this is an election year.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a joint meeting of the BRS State executive committee, parliamentary party and legislature party members at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

All BRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs, state committee leaders, district party presidents, ZP chairpersons and chairpersons of various corporations and bodies were directed to attend the meeting. Sources said that implementation of the State government’s schemes, party affairs and other issues will be discussed as this is an election year.

State Cabinet meet today

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet will meet on Thursday, during which it is likely to clear the names of candidates for two MLC seats under the Governor’s quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao BRS Telangana Bhavan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp