KCR calls BRS party meeting on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a joint meeting of the BRS State executive committee, parliamentary party and legislature party members at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

All BRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs, state committee leaders, district party presidents, ZP chairpersons and chairpersons of various corporations and bodies were directed to attend the meeting. Sources said that implementation of the State government’s schemes, party affairs and other issues will be discussed as this is an election year.

State Cabinet meet today

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet will meet on Thursday, during which it is likely to clear the names of candidates for two MLC seats under the Governor’s quota.

