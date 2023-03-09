Home States Telangana

Telangana will be a hub for women entrepreneurs: KTR

The incubator has been actively working towards enabling women-led start-ups across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the State government is on a mission to make Telangana a hub for women entrepreneurs, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that WE Hub has played a significant role in engaging with over 35,000 women entrepreneurs across India.

Addressing women entrepreneurs at the fifth-anniversary celebrations of WE Hub, the minister said the upcoming launch of a single window mechanism and targeted interventions will provide a professional identity for women entrepreneurs and enable them to scale their businesses, creating more employment opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Over the past five years, WE Hub has incubated 3,194 startups and SMEs by women founders and successfully engaged with over 5,000 women entrepreneurs, 1,247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs and 609 urban entrepreneurs. The incubator has been actively working towards enabling women-led start-ups across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access.

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said, “At WE Hub, we believe that women entrepreneurs are a force to be recognised. Our mission is to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. Through our work, we have seen first-hand the incredible impact that women can have on their communities and the economy. I am proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to empowering women and fostering innovation in India.”

She said that WE Hub has been a beacon of hope for women entrepreneurs in India over the past five years, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in the business world.

