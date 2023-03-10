Home States Telangana

36 KGBV students hospitalised with food poisoning

According to KGBV staff,  the girls had rice with tomato curry and sambar for dinner in their hostel mess on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Over 36 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential school in Dharmanna Colony were admitted to the government hospital here on Thursday afternoon, following symptoms of food poisoning.

Initially, the caretaker and the hostel staff got ANMs to provide treatment to the students. After the situation turned serious, they shifted the students to the District Government Hospital for treatment and informed their parents.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod directed the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the girls and assured the parents that an expert medical team was giving treatment to their children. Doctors said that the students were in stable condition.

District special officer for KGBV residential school B Bhavani told TNIE they were suspecting that the girls had fallen ill due to contaminated water and food late on Wednesday night. The food and water samples were sent for testing. “Based on the report we will take action against the hostel staff,” said Bhavani.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka said there was nothing to worry about the health of the girls. The district administration and medical teams responded well and provided timely treatment to them, said Shashanka.

Hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkatramulu said the condition of the students was stable and they would be discharged after observation for 24 hours, he said.

