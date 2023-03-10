Community leaders seek action against MP Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Several caste-based associations have demanded that Congress suspend Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who allegedly threatened to kill TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar and his son Suhas.

Leaders from various organisations, including the Mahajana Socialist Party, Madiga Reservation Porota Samiti, BC Welfare Association, Telangana Erukala Association, Mala Mahanadu, Telangana Joint Action Committee, BC Student Association, BC Youth Association, Telangana Student Union, Telangana Gouda Association, Munnuru Kapu Association, and Telangana Lawyers Association, met with Cheruku Sudhakar and his son in Nalgonda and extended their solidarity. Later, they held a press conference in which they demanded that Congress suspend Venkat Reddy.

They accused Venkat Reddy of speaking with arrogance ‘because he thinks he comes from an upper class’. They called on the Congress top brass to take legal action against Venkat Reddy.

NALGONDA: Several caste-based associations have demanded that Congress suspend Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who allegedly threatened to kill TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar and his son Suhas. Leaders from various organisations, including the Mahajana Socialist Party, Madiga Reservation Porota Samiti, BC Welfare Association, Telangana Erukala Association, Mala Mahanadu, Telangana Joint Action Committee, BC Student Association, BC Youth Association, Telangana Student Union, Telangana Gouda Association, Munnuru Kapu Association, and Telangana Lawyers Association, met with Cheruku Sudhakar and his son in Nalgonda and extended their solidarity. Later, they held a press conference in which they demanded that Congress suspend Venkat Reddy. They accused Venkat Reddy of speaking with arrogance ‘because he thinks he comes from an upper class’. They called on the Congress top brass to take legal action against Venkat Reddy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });