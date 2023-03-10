Home States Telangana

Go for NAAC grading, TSCHE tells institutes

The authorities also decided to grant generic affiliation instead of course-wise to the undergraduate degree colleges in the State from the 2023-24 academic year.

Published: 10th March 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, Education funding

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday decided to encourage all higher educational institutions in the State to go for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.

The TSCHE will be providing a seed fund of `1 lakh to the colleges wanting to go for the grading. It will also be holding workshops and seminars with resource persons from the NAAC Bengaluru branch on creating awareness about the grading system.

Under the chairmanship of Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE on Thursday convened a meeting with  Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Naveen Mittal and Vice-Chancellors of six universities.

Discussions were held about academic and administrative issues apart from improving the higher education system in the State for the forthcoming academic year. Detailed deliberations were held on the bucket system, affiliation system, University Management System (UMS) and NAAC grading.

The authorities also decided to grant generic affiliation instead of course-wise to the undergraduate degree colleges in the State from the 2023-24 academic year.

