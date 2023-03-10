Kadapa MP Avinash files plea in Telangana HC to stay further examination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Avinash Reddy, YSRC MP from Kadapa, filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court on Thursday with a plea to stay further examination of him in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. It is also prayed to direct the respondents not to take any coercive steps pursuant to the notice issued to the petitioner under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. He also requested the court that further examination should be conducted in the presence of his advocate. Audio and video recording of the entire questioning should be done, the Kadapa MP said.

“I submit that in a case where the second respondent (CBI) has gone on record to attribute motives and actions to me on public record, its action in deciding not to record my examination in spite of my specific request is illegal,” he stated.He also pointed out that Shaik Dastagiri, A-4 in the murder case, was never arrested by the respondents and his anticipatory bail plea was unopposed by the respondents and bail was granted to A-4 in October, 2021.

“It is submitted that the investigation being conducted by the investigating officer (IO) is not fair and impartial and there is material to conclude that from the beginning I am being implicated in the crime without there being any admissible evidence and by only twisting facts to frame me as being culpable for the crime,” the MP said. Avinash also stated that he was not an accused in the case to date, yet the IO has been treating him as an accused in the crime.

