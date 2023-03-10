KTR goes ballistic over BJP’s ‘selective targeting’ of opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that Gautam Adani was a ‘benami’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters for the first time on ED summons to MLC K Kavitha here on Thursday, Rama Rao said that his sister would cooperate with the investigating agency.

“The BRS MLC is a law-abiding citizen and will face the ED probe,” he said and wondered if Modi was courageous enough to face such an investigation. “They are not ED’s summons, they are Modi’s summons,” he remarked.

“My point is they are using these agencies as tools to harass opposition parties and I have evidence to back it. Prove me otherwise. Modi calls himself the cleanest man. Let him come out and take a lie detector test in front of the country and tell the entire country that he is not Gautam Adani’s proxy,” challenged the minister.

During the Narendra Modi regime, the ED filed as many as 5,422 cases in the country, but only 23 were convicted, he claimed. The public lost Rs 13 lakh crore due to the Adani scam and the Prime Minister was not responding to it. The Finance Ministry found fault with the allotment of six airports to Adani, Rama Rao pointed out and said that no case was registered against the industrialist. He alleged that a tailor-made policy was prepared for Adani to acquire six airports. “Is it not a scam?,” he asked and alleged that though drugs were caught in Mundra port, no case was registered against Adani.

Even though the ED stated that Y Sujana Chowdary was involved in a Rs 6,000-crore bank fraud, no action was taken as the former MP joined the BJP, he alleged.

“The BJP is using the ED to destroy democracy in the country,” Rama Rao alleged and reeled out the number of cases filed against leaders of opposition parties. According to him, the ED filed cases against the Congress (24), TMC (19), NCP (11), Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (8), DMK (6), BJD (6), RJD (5), BSP (5), SP (5), AAP (3), INLD (3), YSRCP (3) and CPM (2). He said that 95 per cent of ED cases were registered against the Opposition and not even a single one against BJP leaders. The BRS working president said that several cases of ED, CBI or IT were filed against ministers or their followers, MPs, MLCs and MLAs in the State.

“Kavitha is not the first to get summons. She will not be the last. We are expecting some leaders in the State to face such harassment. But, we will expose the BJP in people’s court while fighting the cases legally,” Rama Rao said.

“It is nothing but political harassment, humbug and drama. We all know that. They are using ED as a tool to harass. Is it not a fact? Enforcement Directorate and other agencies are extended arms of BJP. They are affiliated organisations and hunting dogs of BJP. But, everyday is not a Sunday. Narendra Modi is not permanent,” Rama Rao said, adding that to benefit his ‘friend’, the BJP government extended the tenure of a top ED official thrice and the tenure of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman thrice. “It is one nation - one friend policy in the country. We will face political harassment politically.”

“This harassment, political vendetta and intimidation might work elsewhere for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, he is playing with fire. I am sure he will realise it in the days to come,” Rama Rao thundered. “Though, the Karnataka government was the most corrupt one in the country, no action was taken so far.”He said that Rs 18,000 crore worth contract was given to a leader in Munugode Assembly bypolls.

The double-engine government that the BJP was talking about was “Mudani” - Modi and Adani. One was political engine and another economic engine. “BJP leader BL Santosh caught in MLAs poaching case gets anticipatory bail, but the BRS MLC faces the ED probe,” Rama Rao said.

Posers to PM modi

They are using ED as a tool to harass opposition leaders. Is it not a fact?

The public lost Rs 13 lakh crore due to the Adani scam, but why is the Prime Minister not responding to it?

Why no action is initiated though the Finance Ministry found fault with an allotment of six airports to Adani?

Why no action is taken against the Karnataka government which is the most corrupt?

Why Sujana Chowdary got away with Rs 6,000-crore bank fraud after he joined BJP?

