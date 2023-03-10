Home States Telangana

SCR sees best-ever freight loading record

In the current fiscal year, SCR has been proactively taking steps to meet the needs of the customers through tariff and non-tariff measures.

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trajectory of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s freight performance continues to be on an upswing with the zone surpassing its previous best freight loading achieved in the financial year of 2018-19.

As of March 8, SCR achieved a cumulative freight loading of 122.628 MTs in 2022-23, surpassing the 122.498 MTs registered in 2018-19. This has also led to the zone achieving its best-ever freight revenue since its inception by earning Rs 12,016 crore of originating freight revenue.

In the current fiscal year, SCR has been proactively taking steps to meet the needs of the customers through tariff and non-tariff measures. Further, the freight handling terminals are also being given special focus for facilitating easy and faster freight loading. The infrastructure of major goods sheds is being upgraded to facilitate the seamless movement of freight traffic.

Additionally, SCR ranks second place among all zones in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved during the current financial year. The current year’s freight loading is also 12 per cent higher when compared to the same period last year.

In terms of commodities, coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 MTs towards total loading, followed by cement (31.883), containers and petroleum products (8.672), fertilisers (7.516) and food grains (6.731),  among others.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the efforts of the entire SCR team and congratulated them for achieving the best-ever performance in the freight business. He advised them to maintain the same tempo to continue attracting new traffic towards Railways.

