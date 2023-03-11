As protests continue, cops turn Gudatipally into fortress

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Police have taken control of Gudatipally, a village that faces submergence under the Gouravelli reservoir in Siddipet. A large number of personnel has been deployed around the village, and remaining project works are being carried out while oustees are restrained from approaching the embankment.

Despite facing numerous pressures, the oustees remain confident that they will receive their compensation, and are continuing their protests. Various political leaders are attempting to show their support for the women oustees by visiting the village, but police are not allowing them to do so. Oustees say that those who question the police’s actions are being threatened with legal action and imprisonment.

On March 4, a large number of police personnel descended on the village in the middle of the night to facilitate the start of project works. Oustees are continuing to protest against this development. They claim that when the village sarpanch went on a fast to death, the police foiled the protest and threatened to file cases against the youths who joined the hunger strike.

Despite the efforts of the government to disband the protest camp, women oustees are still protesting by setting up a shed elsewhere in the village. They are using various forms of protest to appeal to the government to solve their problems. Oustees are also posting videos on social media to highlight the assurances given to them by public representatives in the past and the government’s current attitude towards them.

During the local body elections, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar visited Gudatipally village and promised to solve all of their problems if his party’s candidates were elected. He assured the oustees that 345 people had already been identified for the R&R package, and that he would try to get the package for those whose names were missing.Oustees are posting video records on social media related to the assurances given by the MLA to pressure the government to keep the promise.

In addition, oustees are posting videos requesting that the government immediately withdraw the cases filed against the 17 oustees who lost everything for the construction of the project and are fighting for justice. They are also drawing attention to their cause by posting songs composed by some singers about their problems.

The government has not resolved the compensation related to 80 acres of land in the village, and many of the displaced people have not received money for their houses. Displaced people have not been given 2BHK houses, and the government is trying to forcibly evict them from the village without any of these accommodations. Women oustees say they will continue until the government meets their legitimate demands.

