Home States Telangana

Boeing, GMR to set up freighter conversion line in Hyderabad

GMR Aero Technic is set to become the first Boeing supplier in India to have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing 777

Image of Boeing 777 aircraft used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Boeing has announced a new partnership with GMR Aero Technic, marking the US aviation giant’s first agreement with an Indian supplier to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line, in Hyderabad. The collaboration aims to support the growth of cargo and help expand complex aircraft modification capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in India.

GMR Aero Technic is set to become the first Boeing supplier in India to have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft. The partnership with Boeing adds to the Indian company’s growing investments in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, which has been one of the fastest-growing markets globally in recent years.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, said on Friday, “Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic is not only a testimony to the maturation of Indian MROs to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region.”

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, India’s air cargo is projected to grow at an average rate of 6.3% annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its ‘Make in India’ initiative. Boeing anticipates a demand for more than 75 freighters, including production and converted freighters.

Boeing’s more than 40 years of experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions are expected to be a valuable asset to GMR Aero Technic as it expands its capabilities in MRO services. With original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry, Boeing’s partnership with GMR Aero Technic is expected to deliver a superior, integrated product.

Ashok Gopinath, CEO of GMR Aero Technic, said, “The collaboration with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We thank Boeing for the opportunity and look forward to working together for future initiatives.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boeing GMR Aero Technic Boeing Converted Freighter MRO
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp