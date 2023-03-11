Boeing, GMR to set up freighter conversion line in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Boeing has announced a new partnership with GMR Aero Technic, marking the US aviation giant’s first agreement with an Indian supplier to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line, in Hyderabad. The collaboration aims to support the growth of cargo and help expand complex aircraft modification capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in India.

GMR Aero Technic is set to become the first Boeing supplier in India to have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft. The partnership with Boeing adds to the Indian company’s growing investments in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, which has been one of the fastest-growing markets globally in recent years.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, said on Friday, “Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic is not only a testimony to the maturation of Indian MROs to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region.”

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, India’s air cargo is projected to grow at an average rate of 6.3% annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its ‘Make in India’ initiative. Boeing anticipates a demand for more than 75 freighters, including production and converted freighters.

Boeing’s more than 40 years of experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions are expected to be a valuable asset to GMR Aero Technic as it expands its capabilities in MRO services. With original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry, Boeing’s partnership with GMR Aero Technic is expected to deliver a superior, integrated product.

Ashok Gopinath, CEO of GMR Aero Technic, said, “The collaboration with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We thank Boeing for the opportunity and look forward to working together for future initiatives.”

HYDERABAD: Boeing has announced a new partnership with GMR Aero Technic, marking the US aviation giant’s first agreement with an Indian supplier to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line, in Hyderabad. The collaboration aims to support the growth of cargo and help expand complex aircraft modification capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in India. GMR Aero Technic is set to become the first Boeing supplier in India to have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft. The partnership with Boeing adds to the Indian company’s growing investments in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, which has been one of the fastest-growing markets globally in recent years. Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, said on Friday, “Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic is not only a testimony to the maturation of Indian MROs to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, India’s air cargo is projected to grow at an average rate of 6.3% annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its ‘Make in India’ initiative. Boeing anticipates a demand for more than 75 freighters, including production and converted freighters. Boeing’s more than 40 years of experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions are expected to be a valuable asset to GMR Aero Technic as it expands its capabilities in MRO services. With original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry, Boeing’s partnership with GMR Aero Technic is expected to deliver a superior, integrated product. Ashok Gopinath, CEO of GMR Aero Technic, said, “The collaboration with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We thank Boeing for the opportunity and look forward to working together for future initiatives.”