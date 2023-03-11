Home States Telangana

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi writes to PM on women’s reservation

She highlighted the efforts of MLC Kavitha, who initiated the Delhi platform for the achievement of women’s reservation.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has criticised national parties for making election promises about women’s reservation in legislatures and then failing to follow through. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged his government to take action on the issue, which has been “languishing in cold storage for many years.”

“The passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill will not be difficult if your government, which has an absolute majority at the Centre, is really sincere,” the Mayor wrote.“However, for the past eight-and-a-half years, this issue has largely been ignored,” she added.

She highlighted the efforts of MLC Kavitha, who initiated the Delhi platform for the achievement of women’s reservation. According to the Mayor, parties from many states, women’s groups, and intellectuals
have expressed their support for this initiative.

The Mayor also noted that the issue of reservation in legislatures falls under the purview of the central government, adding that the Chief Minister has already taken several steps to provide reservations for women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Narendra Modi women’s reservation
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp