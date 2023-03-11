Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi writes to PM on women’s reservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has criticised national parties for making election promises about women’s reservation in legislatures and then failing to follow through. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged his government to take action on the issue, which has been “languishing in cold storage for many years.”

“The passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill will not be difficult if your government, which has an absolute majority at the Centre, is really sincere,” the Mayor wrote.“However, for the past eight-and-a-half years, this issue has largely been ignored,” she added.

She highlighted the efforts of MLC Kavitha, who initiated the Delhi platform for the achievement of women’s reservation. According to the Mayor, parties from many states, women’s groups, and intellectuals

have expressed their support for this initiative.

The Mayor also noted that the issue of reservation in legislatures falls under the purview of the central government, adding that the Chief Minister has already taken several steps to provide reservations for women.

