Not our bounden duty to respond to other’s acts: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s remarks, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that it was not his bounden duty to respond to the atrocious acts of leaders of other parties. He said that Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were behaving like “paper tigers”, merely giving statements levelling allegations of corruption against the BRS government and doing nothing.

“The BJP is using the CBI and ED as if they are the party’s wings and they don’t even order an investigation into the thousands of crores of corruption by saffron party leaders and their cohorts over the last nine years,” Revanth said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay wondered why the TPCC president was silent over the allegations against BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and accused the BRS and Congress of sailing in the same boat. Sanjay was addressing the “Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa”, a counter-protest against Kavitha’s dharna demanding enactment of Women’s Reservation Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, at the BJP party office at Nampally on Friday.

