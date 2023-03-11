Home States Telangana

Not our bounden duty to respond to other’s acts: Revanth

He said that Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were behaving like “paper tigers”, merely giving statements levelling allegations of corruption against the BRS government and doing nothing.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s remarks, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that it was not his bounden duty to respond to the atrocious acts of leaders of other parties. He said that Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were behaving like “paper tigers”, merely giving statements levelling allegations of corruption against the BRS government and doing nothing.

“The BJP is using the CBI and ED as if they are the party’s wings and they don’t even order an investigation into the thousands of crores of corruption by saffron party leaders and their cohorts over the last nine years,” Revanth said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay wondered why the TPCC president was silent over the allegations against BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and accused the BRS and Congress of sailing in the same boat. Sanjay was addressing the “Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa”, a counter-protest against Kavitha’s dharna demanding enactment of Women’s Reservation Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, at the BJP party office at Nampally on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay A Revanth Reddy G Kishan Reddy BRS MLC K Kavitha Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa Women’s Reservation Bill
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp