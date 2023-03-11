Home States Telangana

Tension in agency areas as Gottikoya stabbed to death

Gangaiah was originally from Pedagaltur village in the Chhattisgarh state and had moved to Rajaiahnagar 25 years ago, where he had married two women and was living with his children.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:05 AM

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

The accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a pair of scissors. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The murder of a 30-year-old Gottikoya tribal, Sapka Gangaiah alias Ramesh, has created a sensation in the Bhadrachalam agency area, causing panic among tribal communities and other residents. According to information, Gangaiah was killed by five unidentified persons wearing masks while he was sleeping at his house in Rajaiahnagar. Devi, the elder of Gangaiah’s two wives, told the police that they were sleeping outside of the house after dinner.

Around 1 am, the five masked persons arrived at the house and woke up Gangaiah. They first hit him with a wooden stick and then stabbed him in the chest three times with a knife. After confirming that Gangaiah had died, they fled into the forest. Gangaiah’s wife said that she pleaded with them not to kill him, but they ignored her pleas.

Gangaiah was originally from Pedagaltur village in the Chhattisgarh state and had moved to Rajaiahnagar 25 years ago, where he had married two women and was living with his children. Devi also reported that the miscreants had cut off the power before attacking her husband.

Gangaiah’s younger wife, Laxmi, said, “They didn’t even give us a chance to talk to them. After stabbing my husband, they fled into the forest.”

The police have registered a case. They are also looking at the possibility of Maoist involvement. Villagers have expressed shock, with some speculating whether the murderers were Maoists or some other group.

