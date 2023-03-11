We’ll not be cowed down by ED notice to Kavitha: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi liquor scam on Saturday, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting of the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, alleged that the BJP was hatching several conspiracies and harassing his party leaders.

According to sources, Chandrasekhar Rao said that he would not be cowed down by the ED notice to his daughter and MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case. He made it clear that there was no need to worry about the harassment by the BJP. The BRS, he said, would collectively work with renewed energy with the goal of bringing down the saffron party government. He reiterated his allegation that the BJP leaders had made vain attempts to rope Kavitha into their party in the past. He accused the BJP government at the Centre of first harassing his party MLAs and ministers and then going after his daughter.

Meanwhile, after the party meeting, BRS working president and Kavitha’s brother KT Rama Rao rushed to Delhi to consult legal experts on the possible outcome of ED case against Kavitha. Rama Rao will stay put in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, sources said.

Meanwhile, ruling out the early polls to the State Legislative Assembly, Rao told party leaders to go to their respective segments and stay connected with grassroot-level workers. In case the worst does happen and Kavitha is arrested by the ED, then the BRS activists would plunge into agitational mode.

Launching a broadside against the BJP, Rao alleged that the saffron party was unable to digest the development in Telangana which was implementing several innovative schemes and they were being adopted by several other States. The BJP, in order to cover up its failure in developing the country, conspired against Telangana and the BRS government, he alleged.

“The BJP is harassing our ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs using CBI, ED and IT as weapons. We will face the harassment to the maximum extent. Our struggle will continue till the BJP is ousted from power,” the CM thundered.

Rao also put the party on poll mode. At the joint meeting of BRS State executive committee and Legislature Party, he distributed booklets on the party activities to be taken up in the next three months.

He directed party leaders to start preparations for the elections, which will be held as per schedule in December. Rao, once again, ruled out the possibility of early polls. He directed the party leaders to organise smaller meetings with 10 villages as a unit, padayatras in all segments locally and stay in close contact with the people.

Public meeting in W’gal

The BRS president also hinted that a massive public meeting would be held soon in Warangal. The BRS delegates meeting will be held on April 27, marking the foundation day of the TRS. The BRS formation day will be conducted on October 5.Rao informed the party leaders that all the surveys were predicting grand victory of the BRS in the Assembly elections. He, however, asked the party leaders not to take any chance and asked them to be with people.

During the meeting, Rao wanted the party MLAs, MPs and other leaders to highlight the welfare and developmental activities of the BRS government. According to an estimate, at least 60,000 people in each Assembly segment were getting one benefit or other from the government. Focusing on these beneficiaries, the party will also launch new schemes like housing, distribution of Podu lands and sheep simultaneously in the Assembly segments. Rao asked the party leaders to ensure that these scheme reached the eligible beneficiaries without the involvement of the middlemen.

He is said to have directed the party leaders to organise counter meetings wherever the BJP holds meetings in the State. Besides, BRS leaders were directed to give effective counters to the allegations of the leaders of the BJP. With huge response from Maharashtra for BRS, Rao hinted that the pink party would contest in the local body polls in Maharashtra.

