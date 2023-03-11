Home States Telangana

Women CISF officers to showcase Kalaripayattu on 54th Raising Day

Piyush Anand said that the government directed CISF to pan out as it was a pan-India force, which led to the decision to celebrate Raising Day outside NCR.

Top CISF officers interact with the media during the annual press conference at NISA in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women officers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will showcase Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art from Kerala used for battlefield and self-defence, during the ‘Raising Day’ celebrations, which will be held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) on March 12.

It is for the first time since the inception of the CISF that the Raising Day will be held outside the National Capital Region (NCR). Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the event. Along with the women officers’ demonstration, other contingents will also showcase their expertise in handling fire, electricity, and bomb disposal.

To decentralise its events, CISF also held its annual press conference in the city to share its year-long status report. The press meet was attended by ADG (north) Piyush Anand, ADG APS Gyanendra Singh Malik, IG and Director of NISA Sunil Emanuel, ADG (south) Jagbir Singh, and other senior officers. The officers have made extensive arrangements for the parade that will showcase their strengths at NISA.

Piyush Anand said that the government directed CISF to pan out as it was a pan-India force, which led to the decision to celebrate Raising Day outside NCR. DIG (operations) Anil Pandey added that training women officers in Kalaripayattu and non-lethal weapons is aimed at protecting vulnerable sections of society and addressing eve-teasing and other forms of harassment faced by women, particularly in Delhi Metro trains. Over 170 women officers have received training so far.

According to the CISF report, the force detected 4,506 cases, apprehended 847 criminals, and recovered property worth Rs 16.2 crore in 2022-2023. It also inducted four new units, including two fire wings. The fire service wing attended 2,567 fire calls, saved 18 lives, and secured property worth Rs 137.88 crore in a year till February last year.

