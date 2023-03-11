Home States Telangana

Women mobilised by BJP for counter protest go hungry for hours

The scene was pitiful as mothers who didn’t get food were seen breastfeeding their infants.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha attend a workshop for the BJP’s media and social media in-charges, at the party’s office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha used for representational purposes. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was real ‘gosa’ (suffering) for the women who were mobilised to attend the BJP’s “Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa” dharna which was held at the party’s office in Nampally on Friday, as a rival protest against BRS MLC K Kavitha’s dharna held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

BJP’s Mahila Morcha was successful in mobilising women from around the twin cities to attend the sit-in protest. Some had come from as far as Malkajgiri, Uppal and other areas as well. Some of them had come along with their toddlers and children as well. Not only the chairs in front of the stage were full, but even the lobby was crowded with the participants.

Attendees listen to Mahila Morcha
leaders at the BJP office on Friday

While the Mahila Morcha leaders and workers who were prepared to stay hungry from 11 am to 4 pm seemed energetic in their speeches, the common women who were mobilised, were left hungry and waiting for food.

By 2 pm no food had arrived, and the scene in the lobby was akin to the waiting area in a government hospital. The only difference was that in this event they were participants of a political event and not attendants of patients.

“I had just a cup of tea in the morning and have been here since 10 am. I’m feeling really hungry,” a woman who had come from Malkajgiri told TNIE.

The scene was pitiful as mothers who didn’t get food were seen breastfeeding their infants. It was almost like a scene in a refugee camp. The women were tired and could hardly pay attention to the speeches delivered by the ‘Mahila’ leaders.

Some respite came at 3.30 pm, when packages with ‘a samosa, a kachori and a sweet’ arrived. The women quickly ate the snacks and called it a day even before BJP vice-president DK Aruna concluded the deeksha at 4 pm.

Though some Mahila Morcha leaders tried to get the women to stay till the end, they had enough of the ‘gosa’ and trickled out of the party office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa MLC K Kavitha Mahila Morcha
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp