BRS women protest just a diversion: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to alleged remarks of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the State Women’s Commission on Saturday summoned him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry. Taking suo moto cognisance of the BJP leader’s remarks, the Commission described them as denigrating the dignity of women.

Reacting to this, Sanjay said that he had not yet received any notice from the Commission. “If I get notice, I will appear before the Commission,” he said.

Meanwhile, describing the protest by BRS women leaders against Sanjay for his allegedly derogatory comments against Kavitha on Women’s Day as “a clear diversion of the subject,” party State secretary B Jayasree demanded to know whether Kavitha was the only woman in Telangana.

Addressing the media at BJP party office after the BRS’ women leaders protested at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Jayasree said that Sanjay only uttered a saying which is used very casually in every household of Telangana when a child or some family member commits some mistake.

“When the entire country is watching the developments related to ED questioning Kavitha on TV, they are protesting against his comments made three days ago just to divert the attention of the people,” she asked. Jayasree said that Sanjay only meant to say that those who make mistakes will not be spared by law.

She also questioned whether the BRS women leaders were sleeping all these years when BRS ministers and MLAs were harassing women, insulting IAS officers, and atrocities against women were increasing by the day in the State.

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to alleged remarks of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the State Women’s Commission on Saturday summoned him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry. Taking suo moto cognisance of the BJP leader’s remarks, the Commission described them as denigrating the dignity of women. Reacting to this, Sanjay said that he had not yet received any notice from the Commission. “If I get notice, I will appear before the Commission,” he said. Meanwhile, describing the protest by BRS women leaders against Sanjay for his allegedly derogatory comments against Kavitha on Women’s Day as “a clear diversion of the subject,” party State secretary B Jayasree demanded to know whether Kavitha was the only woman in Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the media at BJP party office after the BRS’ women leaders protested at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Jayasree said that Sanjay only uttered a saying which is used very casually in every household of Telangana when a child or some family member commits some mistake. “When the entire country is watching the developments related to ED questioning Kavitha on TV, they are protesting against his comments made three days ago just to divert the attention of the people,” she asked. Jayasree said that Sanjay only meant to say that those who make mistakes will not be spared by law. She also questioned whether the BRS women leaders were sleeping all these years when BRS ministers and MLAs were harassing women, insulting IAS officers, and atrocities against women were increasing by the day in the State.