‘Bye bye Modi’ posters pop up across Hyderabad  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens going about their daily chores on city roads were in for a surprise on Saturday morning with the sight of some interesting wall posters and hoardings that seemingly popped up on their own in various parts of Hyderabad with the tagline “Bye Bye Modi.”

Interestingly, these posters appeared on the day BRS MLC K Kavitha was due to appear before the ED for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The poster had ‘before’ and ‘after’ pics of three politicians against whom corruption charges had been levelled. These three leaders are Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya Scindia and Kavitha herself.

While the colour of the clothes worn by Sarma and Scindia are shown turning saffron after they joined the BJP, Kavitha’s saree is shown with no change in colour, even after a washing powder branded “Raid” is used to wash the clothes of all these three leaders.

The poster says that “true colours never fade,” with the hashtag “Bye Bye Modi.”

