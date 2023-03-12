Family background is no licence to loot: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that just because someone belongs to a particular family, he or she does not have the licence to loot, BJP in-charge for Telangana and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that BRS leaders extended the area of their loot from Telangana to Delhi and chose liquor as the means to achieve this.

He was speaking to the media in New Delhi on the Enforcement Directorate questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha about her role in the Delhi excise policy scam. The controversial excise policy has since been scrapped.

Investigators acting impartially: Chugh

“The investigative agencies are unearthing facts impartially, and they will soon ensure the case reaches its logical conclusion,” Chugh said.

The mysterious posters that popped up at vantage points across Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

“BRS is staging a drama in the national capital to deflect the attention of the people from the core issue of Kavitha’s involvement in the liquor scam, in active connivance with the Aam Aadmi Party,” the senior BJP leader said.

Pointing out that Arun Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the scam, has already made a deposition stating that he was a benami of Kavitha and had acted at her behest, Chugh said that the chargesheets filed in the case so far narrate in detail the role of Kavitha, how the South Group has played an important role in the whole scam, and how Rs 100 crore was given to AAP through the hawala route.

“The ED had summoned Madam Kavitha to get details of the proceeds of this illicit transaction, as they have concrete evidence. Instead of answering the questions, BRS has chosen to take the recourse of intimidation by calling statutory agencies names,” he said.

These posters were later taken down by the authorities

‘Why is KCR silent?’

“The silence of KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) on this entire issue is telling. Neither Kavitha, nor her family has any answers to simple questions about whether or not she was part of the South Group. Did she take part in the deliberations to decide the liquor policy? Whether or not they had meetings in Hotel ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, and Hotel Oberoi, New Delhi, or her share in the entire scheme was fixed at 33%,” the BJP national general secretary asked.

Describing the dharna held by Kavitha in New Delhi on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Friday as a farce, Chugh said that the demand was only a pretext to divert the attention of the people from the liquor scam. Noting that the statutory agencies will do the job as per their mandate, he felt that unfortunately it has become fashionable for the opposition parties to blame the investigative agencies.

“KCR’s designs for intimidating statutory agencies wouldn’t cut any ice. KCR has lost the trust of the people of Telangana long ago, and as the truth of the liquor scam stares them in the eyes, the fear is visible on their faces, which the manufactured postures and protests can’t obfuscate,” Chugh said.

HYDERABAD: Stating that just because someone belongs to a particular family, he or she does not have the licence to loot, BJP in-charge for Telangana and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that BRS leaders extended the area of their loot from Telangana to Delhi and chose liquor as the means to achieve this. He was speaking to the media in New Delhi on the Enforcement Directorate questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha about her role in the Delhi excise policy scam. The controversial excise policy has since been scrapped. Investigators acting impartially: Chugh “The investigative agencies are unearthing facts impartially, and they will soon ensure the case reaches its logical conclusion,” Chugh said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mysterious posters that popped up at vantage points across Hyderabad on Saturday morning. “BRS is staging a drama in the national capital to deflect the attention of the people from the core issue of Kavitha’s involvement in the liquor scam, in active connivance with the Aam Aadmi Party,” the senior BJP leader said. Pointing out that Arun Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the scam, has already made a deposition stating that he was a benami of Kavitha and had acted at her behest, Chugh said that the chargesheets filed in the case so far narrate in detail the role of Kavitha, how the South Group has played an important role in the whole scam, and how Rs 100 crore was given to AAP through the hawala route. “The ED had summoned Madam Kavitha to get details of the proceeds of this illicit transaction, as they have concrete evidence. Instead of answering the questions, BRS has chosen to take the recourse of intimidation by calling statutory agencies names,” he said. These posters were later taken down by the authorities ‘Why is KCR silent?’ “The silence of KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) on this entire issue is telling. Neither Kavitha, nor her family has any answers to simple questions about whether or not she was part of the South Group. Did she take part in the deliberations to decide the liquor policy? Whether or not they had meetings in Hotel ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, and Hotel Oberoi, New Delhi, or her share in the entire scheme was fixed at 33%,” the BJP national general secretary asked. Describing the dharna held by Kavitha in New Delhi on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Friday as a farce, Chugh said that the demand was only a pretext to divert the attention of the people from the liquor scam. Noting that the statutory agencies will do the job as per their mandate, he felt that unfortunately it has become fashionable for the opposition parties to blame the investigative agencies. “KCR’s designs for intimidating statutory agencies wouldn’t cut any ice. KCR has lost the trust of the people of Telangana long ago, and as the truth of the liquor scam stares them in the eyes, the fear is visible on their faces, which the manufactured postures and protests can’t obfuscate,” Chugh said.