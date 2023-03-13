All set for Teachers MLC elections today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All arrangements required for the smooth conduct of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency MLC elections to be held on March 13 has been put in place by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC Legal and Revenue Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala, who has been appointed the Returning Officer (RO) for the election, reviewed the arrangements at the distribution centre set up at the GHMC head office on Sunday. Polling will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm. A total of 137, including 126 main and 11 additional, polling stations have been set up.

Polling staff have reached the polling centres allotted to them along with the polling material, Priyanka Ala said. She issued instructions to the polling staff to examine the statutory and non-statutory documents as well as the ballot paper, ballot box and voter list. She said that 12 sector control officers and 29 observers have been appointed for the election. Police bandobast, adequate infrastructure, drinking water and ramps for those with special needs are in place at the polling stations, Priyanka Ala said.

A distribution centre has been set up at the GHMC head office to temporarily keep the election material. Similarly, a reception centre has been set up at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts out of which 15,472 are male and 14,246 female. Two electors have registered themselves as third gender.

