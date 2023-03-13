Allotment of 2BHKs take centre stage in Warangal politics

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA /WARANGAL: As elections approach, the political heat in Warangal is rising. With changing trends in each Assembly constituency, every party is trying its best to make an impact and win in the ensuing election. Ruling MLAs are actively taking part in party and government activities to reach out to BRS cadres and people in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP party leaders have begun door-to-door campaigns in Warangal West and East Assembly Constituencies, highlighting the “failed policies” of the BRS government. Congress leaders are interacting with people in their respective Assembly constituencies and handing over pamphlets highlighting the failures of the ruling party MLAs.

Interestingly, ruling party MLAs are approaching beneficiaries at their doorstep and handing over cheques pertaining to State government schemes and seeking their support in the coming elections. Voters are questioning the MLAs over the allotment of 2BHK houses in Warangal West and East Assembly constituencies.

In the recent past, the graph of city MLAs has dipped drastically, and the Legislators are trying their best to reach voters. In previous years, the Opposition could not field any tough candidates in Hanamkonda and Warangal Assembly constituencies. However, after the bifurcation of districts, every leader worth his or her salt fancies a chance. Voters in the limits of Hanamkonda-Kazipet-Warangal tri-cities say that they are ready to change their mindset if a tough candidate stands in the fray.

The ruling party public representatives are distributing Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) and Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. The dreams of the poor and middle classes remain unfulfilled despite Warangal West and East Assembly voters electing Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and MLA Nannapuneni Narender for a second time.

According to data obtained by Express, a total of 1,425 2BHK houses are sanctioned for construction in the Hanamkonda area. On the ground, 1,200 houses have been constructed in Ambedkar and Shayampet and are ready to be handed over to eligible beneficiaries. The selection process and allotment decision should be taken by the revenue officials and MLAs concerned.

N Deva Raj, a resident of Waddepally in Hanamkonda, stated that the 2BHK house allotment process has not yet started. During the visit of the MLAs to the area, they were asked about the allotments. The MLAs said that the houses would be handed over to eligible beneficiaries “very soon”.

“The MLAs are planning to take advantage in the form of votes in the coming election by handing over the houses close to voting day. Work on 2BHK houses was completed four years ago in Hanamkonda, but they have not yet been allotted to eligible beneficiaries,” said Raj.

HANAMKONDA /WARANGAL: As elections approach, the political heat in Warangal is rising. With changing trends in each Assembly constituency, every party is trying its best to make an impact and win in the ensuing election. Ruling MLAs are actively taking part in party and government activities to reach out to BRS cadres and people in their respective constituencies. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP party leaders have begun door-to-door campaigns in Warangal West and East Assembly Constituencies, highlighting the “failed policies” of the BRS government. Congress leaders are interacting with people in their respective Assembly constituencies and handing over pamphlets highlighting the failures of the ruling party MLAs. Interestingly, ruling party MLAs are approaching beneficiaries at their doorstep and handing over cheques pertaining to State government schemes and seeking their support in the coming elections. Voters are questioning the MLAs over the allotment of 2BHK houses in Warangal West and East Assembly constituencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the recent past, the graph of city MLAs has dipped drastically, and the Legislators are trying their best to reach voters. In previous years, the Opposition could not field any tough candidates in Hanamkonda and Warangal Assembly constituencies. However, after the bifurcation of districts, every leader worth his or her salt fancies a chance. Voters in the limits of Hanamkonda-Kazipet-Warangal tri-cities say that they are ready to change their mindset if a tough candidate stands in the fray. The ruling party public representatives are distributing Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) and Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. The dreams of the poor and middle classes remain unfulfilled despite Warangal West and East Assembly voters electing Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and MLA Nannapuneni Narender for a second time. According to data obtained by Express, a total of 1,425 2BHK houses are sanctioned for construction in the Hanamkonda area. On the ground, 1,200 houses have been constructed in Ambedkar and Shayampet and are ready to be handed over to eligible beneficiaries. The selection process and allotment decision should be taken by the revenue officials and MLAs concerned. N Deva Raj, a resident of Waddepally in Hanamkonda, stated that the 2BHK house allotment process has not yet started. During the visit of the MLAs to the area, they were asked about the allotments. The MLAs said that the houses would be handed over to eligible beneficiaries “very soon”. “The MLAs are planning to take advantage in the form of votes in the coming election by handing over the houses close to voting day. Work on 2BHK houses was completed four years ago in Hanamkonda, but they have not yet been allotted to eligible beneficiaries,” said Raj.