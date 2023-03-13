Aspiring Bandhu beneficiaries stage protest in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a delegation from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) visited Huzurabad, where the Dalit Bandhu scheme is being implemented on a pilot basis, aspiring beneficiaries staged a protest on Sunday.

Stating that the benefits of the scheme were not being extended to all the deserving people, they staged a protest in front of Telangana SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas’s camp office in Huzurabad. As Srinivas was not available at that time, they left a copy of their representation at the entrance at his camp office.

“When the authorities conducted a survey to select the beneficiaries, some of us were not present in the village. Just because we were not present during the survey, its not fair on the part of the government to deny us the Dalit Bandhu benefits,” said one of the protesters.

“The government should extend the scheme to every deserving person and ensure that each one of them gets `10 lakh financial aid under the scheme,” added another protester. They vowed to intensify their protests if the government fails to do so.

It may be mentioned here that a five-member DICCI delegation, led by its national president N Ravi Kumar, visited Huzurabad on Saturday and interacted with some beneficiaries who are reaping the benefits of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar had said: “Dalit Bandhu is very useful for financially weaker sections. By utilising the schemes, the beneficiaries can not only generate revenue for themselves but also create jobs for others,” he said.

