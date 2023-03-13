Home States Telangana

Aspiring Bandhu beneficiaries stage protest in Huzurabad

Protest comes a day after the visit of a delegation from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the constituency

Published: 13th March 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks during a Dalit Bandhu preparatory meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks during a Dalit Bandhu preparatory meeting at Pragathi Bhavan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a delegation from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) visited Huzurabad, where the Dalit Bandhu scheme is being implemented on a pilot basis, aspiring beneficiaries staged a protest on Sunday.

Stating that the benefits of the scheme were not being extended to all the deserving people, they staged a protest in front of Telangana SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas’s camp office in Huzurabad. As Srinivas was not available at that time, they left a copy of their representation at the entrance at his camp office.

“When the authorities conducted a survey to select the beneficiaries, some of us were not present in the village. Just because we were not present during the survey, its not fair on the part of the government to deny us the Dalit Bandhu benefits,” said one of the protesters.

“The government should extend the scheme to every deserving person and ensure that each one of them gets `10 lakh financial aid under the scheme,” added another protester. They vowed to intensify their protests if the government fails to do so.

It may be mentioned here that a five-member DICCI delegation, led by its national president N Ravi Kumar, visited Huzurabad on Saturday and interacted with some beneficiaries who are reaping the benefits of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar had said: “Dalit Bandhu is very useful for financially weaker sections. By utilising the schemes, the beneficiaries can not only generate revenue for themselves but also create jobs for others,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DICCI Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp