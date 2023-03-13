Bandi insulted women of his own family with comments: Pocharam

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY / NALGONDA: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday reacted strongly to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s recent allegedly derogatory comments about MLC K Kavitha, stating that if the Karimnagar MP had been born of a woman, he would not have made such nasty comments.

Srinivas Reddy said that with his comments, Sanjay has insulted both his own mother and his family members. Speaking to the media in Kamareddy alongside Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan, Srinivas Reddy asserted that Kavitha had done excellent work in promoting Telangana culture and heritage through the Bathukamma programme and had received awards during her tenure as MP.

He also pointed out that Telangana women were opposing Sanjay’s comments and had burned his effigy. Srinivas Reddy criticised the BJP for its handling of the situation, stating that the State unit president of a national party should conduct politics in a respectable manner, not like a street rowdy.

He also criticised the Modi government, stating that it had failed on all fronts and if anyone questioned the government, they were investigated by the ED. He said that the ED had become synonymous with Modi, and that central agencies were registering cases against Opposition parties who questioned the BJP’s failures.

Srinivas Reddy emphasised that the BRS government had taken various development and welfare initiatives, and that if BJP leaders were not ready to support these programmes, they should maintain silence instead of making negative comments.

