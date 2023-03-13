Better if Bandi withdraws remarks on Kavitha: Dharmapuri Arvind

Home States Telangana

BRS workers staged protests against Sanjay for the remarks, which they claimed were aimed at Kavitha. 

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disowning BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s controversial statement against BRS MLC K Kavitha, saffron party MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday felt that it would be better if his party colleague withdrew his statement. Arvind emphasised that Sanjay alone could give an explanation for his statement.

It may be recalled that Sanjay had said that “whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would kiss the culprit (referring to Kavitha) instead of arresting her”, while addressing the Mahila Morcha activists at BJP party office on March 8.

BRS workers staged protests against Sanjay for the remarks, which they claimed were aimed at Kavitha.  Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Sunday, Arvind said that though the statement was a popular phrase in Telangana, when one uses such phrases, one needed to be very careful and sensitive.

“Sanjay is an individual, Member of Parliament and the party’s State unit president. When you are a State unit president of a national party, the position is not a power centre, but a coordination centre,” he said, adding that he didn’t support Sanjay’s statement and that it had nothing to do with the party.
Arvind also said that Kavitha wasn’t cooperative during her questioning by the ED.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Kavitha were believed to have threatened Arun Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, and this was the reason behind the latter approaching a court seeking to withdraw the statements he had made to ED officials.

“The chief minister’s family members are tense because they looted thousands of crores of people’s money. KCR should resign and go for elections if he is blameless,” Arvind said.

