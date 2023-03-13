Home States Telangana

‘Criminals’ in Telangana, Satyagrahis in Delhi: Tarun Chugh

Published: 13th March 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that “criminals” in Telangana were conducting themselves as “satyagrahis” in Delhi, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that this was clearly visible before and during the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Saturday.

The BJP national general secretary, in a media statement, said: “The artificial protest for the Women’s Reservation Bill in New Delhi on March 10, and the drama that BRS leaders created while Kavita was summoned for her deposition before the ED on March 11, are pointers to the systematic attack being unleashed by a nexus of leaders facing serious charges of corruption.”

Chugh said that BRS ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives, trooped into New Delhi “as though the heavens had fallen”. “Their histrionics in Delhi are a glaring example of their malicious propaganda to deflect the attention of the people from the core issue of brazen corruption,” he added.

Alleging a pattern in the way the accused in the case were behaving, Chugh pointed to the rallies held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before going to ED, and how top BRS leaders flanked Kavita before her deposition.

“People in general are curious. ‘Apradhis’ behave like ‘satyagrahis’, perpetrators of crime play victims, all this in the hope that their theatrics will bury their crimes under the carpet. The people of the nation are wiser. They know the truth about corruption and understand the tactics of criminals,” he opined.

