Row over new panchayat office in KCR’s adopted village

Published: 13th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao.(Photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Development works are being affected by one issue or the other in Vasalamarri, ever since the village was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The CM had promised to undertake the construction of houses for all, the development of roads, drainage, and parks, and transform it into a model village. More than one-and-a-half year later, the development works are progressing at a snail’s pace.

On January 25, Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha laid the foundation stone for the new grama panchayat building at the community hall located on the main road. The State government has allocated Rs 20 lakh under NREGS for the construction of this building.

However, while the contractor was excavating pits for the construction of pillars, some villagers blocked the work, demanding that the new office be built at the place where the old panchayat office exits for the convenience of all. On the other hand, some villagers wanted it to be constructed near the main road.

Officials clarified that if anyone donates land for the construction of the gram panchayat building, construction will be taken up there, and the current layout will be expanded. It is difficult to construct the office at the old premises, they said.

The village elders reminded the other residents that blocking development works, which were initiated after a long time, is not right. They also stated that all villagers had earlier agreed to the layout and development works. They urged the villagers to support the development works to ensure that the Vasalamarri progresses towards development.

