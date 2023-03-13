Home States Telangana

Sanitation staff protest with begging bowls

Published: 13th March 2023

Sanitation workers

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: With the authorities turning a deaf ear to their pleas over pending wages, the sanitation workers of Kanagarthi village in Odela mandal staged a novel protest by hitting the streets with begging bowls on Sunday.

They went to houses, shops and other business establishments, seeking “alms” to highlight their plight. They said that they have been facing untold miseries as the authorities have not paid them salaries for the last few months. 

“Our situation is pathetic, to say the least. We are unable to look after our families. If our family members fall sick, we don’t have money to even buy basic medicines leave alone take them to a hospital for treatment,” lamented Paidipalli Nagaiah, one of the protesters.

“We request the gram panchayat members as well as the government to take this issue seriously. We request them to revert to the old wages system and pay our pending wages immediately,” said another sanitation worker.

