Shah reiterates zero tolerance to terror

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strongly-worded statement, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday declared that the Centre would continue its zero-tolerance policy towards anti-nationals, terrorists and extremists. He was speaking as the chief guest at the 54th Raising Day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet. Shah was accorded the guard of honour by 10 contingents of CISF.

The significance of the event was that it was the first time the event was held outside the national capital, that too at NISA, which has received the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the “best police training institution for the training of officers” for 2020-21.“It couldn’t have come on a better historic day, as March 12, 1930, was the day when Mahatma Gandhi started his 240-mile Dandi March and Salt Satyagraha which had created history by proving how non-cooperation and non-violence could be used to overthrow the colonial rule.”

Praising the efforts of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in bringing down violence in Kashmir, North-Eastern states and the left-wing extremist areas, he said that not only did the number of terrorists come down, with many of them surrendering, but the people’s confidence in the security forces increased greatly.

“CISF was the first respondent at the airports and railway stations during the Covid-19 pandemic, playing a humanitarian role. I salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, without whose efforts the country couldn’t have been on the path to progress,” Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives the guard of honour at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of CISF in Hyderabad on Sunday

Backing the hybrid model adopted by CISF as a great opportunity for it to enter into private industries as a consultant, he was confident about the organisation becoming more robust with various opportunities for the next 10 years, especially in the digital age where modern security technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence could be used to face the challenges of the future. As one of the fastest growing economies, he said that industrial protection and security were crucial, and that the CISF personnel needed to work feeling that they were the champions of internal security.

“Counterfeit currency trade, narcotics and infiltration are some of the most pressing challenges of the present times. As long as a CISF jawan is at the airport, seaport, industries and key locations which are the wealth of our nation, nobody needs to be worried about the security of the nation.”

Addressing the gathering, Sheel Vardhan Singh, Director General, CISF, envisioned the force of becoming an international security consultancy agency someday soon. Though every feat and demonstration performed by the forces was a highlight in itself, the all-female contingent of CISF performing Kalaripayattu, a 3000-year-old martial art of Kerala was a special attraction.

The 125-strong female personnel played with various weapons to showcase their skill and strength using the ancient art form. The CISF personnel also demonstrated how they would handle situations like a Maoist attack on the NMDC, leakage of harmful gases and fire accidents in the big industries successfully. The CISF demonstrated the use of a fire-fighting drone and also a robotic fire monitor and fire-fighter in the process.

CISF officers who have conferred the police medal for gallantry, the presidential medals for their distinguished service, and the police medal for their meritorious service on Republic Day 2023, were decorated with their medals.

HYDERABAD: In a strongly-worded statement, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday declared that the Centre would continue its zero-tolerance policy towards anti-nationals, terrorists and extremists. He was speaking as the chief guest at the 54th Raising Day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet. Shah was accorded the guard of honour by 10 contingents of CISF. The significance of the event was that it was the first time the event was held outside the national capital, that too at NISA, which has received the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the “best police training institution for the training of officers” for 2020-21.“It couldn’t have come on a better historic day, as March 12, 1930, was the day when Mahatma Gandhi started his 240-mile Dandi March and Salt Satyagraha which had created history by proving how non-cooperation and non-violence could be used to overthrow the colonial rule.” Praising the efforts of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in bringing down violence in Kashmir, North-Eastern states and the left-wing extremist areas, he said that not only did the number of terrorists come down, with many of them surrendering, but the people’s confidence in the security forces increased greatly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “CISF was the first respondent at the airports and railway stations during the Covid-19 pandemic, playing a humanitarian role. I salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, without whose efforts the country couldn’t have been on the path to progress,” Shah said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives the guard of honour at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of CISF in Hyderabad on Sunday Backing the hybrid model adopted by CISF as a great opportunity for it to enter into private industries as a consultant, he was confident about the organisation becoming more robust with various opportunities for the next 10 years, especially in the digital age where modern security technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence could be used to face the challenges of the future. As one of the fastest growing economies, he said that industrial protection and security were crucial, and that the CISF personnel needed to work feeling that they were the champions of internal security. “Counterfeit currency trade, narcotics and infiltration are some of the most pressing challenges of the present times. As long as a CISF jawan is at the airport, seaport, industries and key locations which are the wealth of our nation, nobody needs to be worried about the security of the nation.” Addressing the gathering, Sheel Vardhan Singh, Director General, CISF, envisioned the force of becoming an international security consultancy agency someday soon. Though every feat and demonstration performed by the forces was a highlight in itself, the all-female contingent of CISF performing Kalaripayattu, a 3000-year-old martial art of Kerala was a special attraction. The 125-strong female personnel played with various weapons to showcase their skill and strength using the ancient art form. The CISF personnel also demonstrated how they would handle situations like a Maoist attack on the NMDC, leakage of harmful gases and fire accidents in the big industries successfully. The CISF demonstrated the use of a fire-fighting drone and also a robotic fire monitor and fire-fighter in the process. CISF officers who have conferred the police medal for gallantry, the presidential medals for their distinguished service, and the police medal for their meritorious service on Republic Day 2023, were decorated with their medals.